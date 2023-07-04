GasLog Partners LP (GLOP)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) closed at $8.61 in the last session, down -0.12% from day before closing price of $8.62. In other words, the price has decreased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 345878 shares were traded. GLOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.61.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GLOP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLOP now has a Market Capitalization of 469.56M and an Enterprise Value of 1.11B. As of this moment, GasLog’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.26.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GLOP is 2.38, which has changed by 6,419.05% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GLOP has reached a high of $9.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GLOP traded on average about 419.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 348.55k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 52.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.40M. Insiders hold about 30.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GLOP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 209.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 222.39k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.40% and a Short% of Float of 0.58%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GLOP is 0.04, which was 0.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.37.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.24 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.19. EPS for the following year is $1.74, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.11 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $89.82M. It ranges from a high estimate of $90.2M to a low estimate of $89.44M. As of the current estimate, GasLog Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $84.92M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $91.03M, a decrease of -4.90% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $91.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $90.57M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $389.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $375.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $381.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $371.03M, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $356.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $377.9M and the low estimate is $328.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.