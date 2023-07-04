Genmab A/S (GMAB) Shares Rise by 0.39% to Close at $38.16

As of close of business last night, Genmab A/S’s stock clocked out at $38.16, up 0.39% from its previous closing price of $38.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 237859 shares were traded. GMAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GMAB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.40 and its Current Ratio is at 14.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GMAB now has a Market Capitalization of 24.25B and an Enterprise Value of 20.77B. As of this moment, Genmab’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GMAB has reached a high of $47.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GMAB traded 393.16K shares on average per day over the past three months and 502.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 653.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 652.85M. Shares short for GMAB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.38M with a Short Ratio of 3.38M, compared to 3.38M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.99, with high estimates of $2.61 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.56 and $9.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.53. EPS for the following year is $12.78, with 3 analysts recommending between $13.7 and $11.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $587.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $606.93M to a low estimate of $519.36M. As of the current estimate, Genmab A/S’s year-ago sales were $452.43M, an estimated increase of 29.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $643.31M, an increase of 35.30% over than the figure of $29.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $773.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $575.24M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GMAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06B, up 12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.97B and the low estimate is $2.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.