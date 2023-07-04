GeoPark Limited (GPRK) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $9.86

GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) closed the day trading at $9.86 down -0.50% from the previous closing price of $9.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 72338 shares were traded. GPRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GPRK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPRK now has a Market Capitalization of 567.32M and an Enterprise Value of 946.79M. As of this moment, GeoPark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GPRK is 1.50, which has changed by -1,700.17% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GPRK has reached a high of $16.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GPRK traded about 147.25K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GPRK traded about 74.73k shares per day. A total of 58.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.27M. Insiders hold about 26.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GPRK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 260.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 298.91k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.45% and a Short% of Float of 0.65%.

Dividends & Splits

GPRK’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.52, up from 0.51 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.32 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.89. EPS for the following year is $3.41, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.45 and $2.54.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $203M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $203M to a low estimate of $203M. As of the current estimate, GeoPark Limited’s year-ago sales were $311.23M, an estimated decrease of -34.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $213M, a decrease of -17.50% over than the figure of -$34.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $213M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $213M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $877M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $754M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $821.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.05B, down -21.70% from the average estimate.