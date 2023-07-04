Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) Decline -1.38% in Day Trading, Closes at $7.13

The price of Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE: GBTG) closed at $7.13 in the last session, down -1.38% from day before closing price of $7.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 72672 shares were traded. GBTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GBTG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Abbott Paul G bought 350 shares for $6.25 per share. The transaction valued at 2,188 led to the insider holds 2,537,575 shares of the business.

Abbott Paul G bought 8,147 shares of GBTG for $50,907 on May 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,537,225 shares after completing the transaction at $6.25 per share. On May 15, another insider, Bock Eric J., who serves as the insider of the company, bought 2,250 shares for $6.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,062 and bolstered with 2,028,107 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GBTG now has a Market Capitalization of 512.52M and an Enterprise Value of 1.63B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GBTG has reached a high of $8.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GBTG traded on average about 173.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 625.44k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 60.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.00M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GBTG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 670.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 724.76k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 3.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GBTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.73B and the low estimate is $2.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.