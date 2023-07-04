Gogoro Inc. (GGR) Shares Decline by -3.77% to Close at $3.32

As of close of business last night, Gogoro Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.32, down -3.77% from its previous closing price of $3.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 236002 shares were traded. GGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GGR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.30.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GGR now has a Market Capitalization of 778.98M and an Enterprise Value of 1.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -77.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GGR has reached a high of $7.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2101, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6722.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GGR traded 215.61K shares on average per day over the past three months and 392.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 232.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.10M. Insiders hold about 32.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GGR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.20M, compared to 3.49M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.96%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.