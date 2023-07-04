Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $13.90

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) closed the day trading at $13.90 up 0.29% from the previous closing price of $13.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 275658 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GSBD, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Miller David bought 20,000 shares for $13.16 per share. The transaction valued at 263,120 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GSBD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.52B. As of this moment, Goldman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSBD has reached a high of $18.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.61.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GSBD traded about 507.91K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GSBD traded about 532.16k shares per day. A total of 104.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.62M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GSBD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.30M, compared to 1.55M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Dividends & Splits

GSBD’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.80, up from 1.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.04.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.41 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.14. EPS for the following year is $2.09, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $107.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $110.31M to a low estimate of $105.23M. As of the current estimate, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $77.45M, an estimated increase of 39.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $107.97M, an increase of 13.40% less than the figure of $39.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $111.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $104.51M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $438.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $420.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $429.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $357.45M, up 20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $398.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $401.23M and the low estimate is $395.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.