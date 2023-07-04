Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Shares Decline by -1.48% to Close at $83.88

As of close of business last night, Haemonetics Corporation’s stock clocked out at $83.88, down -1.48% from its previous closing price of $85.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 144363 shares were traded. HAE stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.33.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HAE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Strong Stewart W sold 2,538 shares for $88.04 per share. The transaction valued at 223,446 led to the insider holds 16,449 shares of the business.

Lingamneni Anila sold 2,304 shares of HAE for $191,992 on May 30. The EVP, Chief Technology Officer now owns 16,800 shares after completing the transaction at $83.33 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Llorens Josep, who serves as the EVP, Global Manufacturing of the company, sold 2,391 shares for $90.00 each. As a result, the insider received 215,190 and left with 17,234 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HAE now has a Market Capitalization of 4.29B and an Enterprise Value of 4.77B. As of this moment, Haemonetics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAE has reached a high of $91.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.52.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HAE traded 293.83K shares on average per day over the past three months and 299.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.27M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.96% stake in the company. Shares short for HAE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 1.08M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.89% and a Short% of Float of 4.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.61 and $3.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.59. EPS for the following year is $4.16, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.39 and $4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $292.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $313.63M to a low estimate of $280.7M. As of the current estimate, Haemonetics Corporation’s year-ago sales were $261.46M, an estimated increase of 11.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $312.99M, an increase of 16.30% over than the figure of $11.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $319.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $309.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.