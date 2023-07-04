Hagerty Inc. (HGTY) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Hagerty Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) was $9.23 for the day, down -1.39% from the previous closing price of $9.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 66515 shares were traded. HGTY stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HGTY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on June 16, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Harris Laurie sold 3,900 shares for $9.39 per share. The transaction valued at 36,621 led to the insider holds 14,738 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HGTY now has a Market Capitalization of 787.50M and an Enterprise Value of 892.01M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HGTY has reached a high of $13.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.07.

Shares Statistics:

HGTY traded an average of 110.01K shares per day over the past three months and 80.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.14M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HGTY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 1.68M, compared to 1.86M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 6.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $260.23M to a low estimate of $258.89M. As of the current estimate, Hagerty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $206.02M, an estimated increase of 26.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $271.82M, an increase of 25.40% less than the figure of $26.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $273.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $269.78M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HGTY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $992.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $990.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $991.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $787.59M, up 25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.