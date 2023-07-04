Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $35.19 in the prior trading day, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) closed at $34.90, down -0.82%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 147709 shares were traded. HRMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.72.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HRMY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Nielsen Jack sold 2,834 shares for $59.96 per share. The transaction valued at 169,927 led to the insider holds 2,571,024 shares of the business.

Wicki Andreas sold 130 shares of HRMY for $7,800 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 2,147,943 shares after completing the transaction at $60.00 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Wicki Andreas, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,320 shares for $60.13 each. As a result, the insider received 380,022 and left with 2,148,073 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HRMY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.12B and an Enterprise Value of 1.97B. As of this moment, Harmony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.48.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HRMY is 0.44, which has changed by -3,316.24% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HRMY has reached a high of $62.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.97.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 597.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 552.01k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 59.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.29M. Insiders hold about 18.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HRMY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.19M with a Short Ratio of 8.19M, compared to 7.97M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.66% and a Short% of Float of 37.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.91 and $2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.54. EPS for the following year is $3.3, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.19 and $2.65.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $142.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $148.5M to a low estimate of $137.36M. As of the current estimate, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $107.03M, an estimated increase of 33.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $151.25M, an increase of 33.20% over than the figure of $33.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $155.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $147.83M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $597.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $563.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $576.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $437.86M, up 31.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $705.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $755.6M and the low estimate is $649.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.