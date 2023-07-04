Hibbett Inc. (HIBB) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Hibbett Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) closed the day trading at $36.01 down -0.77% from the previous closing price of $36.29. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 140164 shares were traded. HIBB stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.19.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HIBB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 29, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Benck David Mitchell bought 2,000 shares for $36.09 per share. The transaction valued at 72,180 led to the insider holds 24,048 shares of the business.

LONGO MICHAEL E bought 7,500 shares of HIBB for $271,275 on May 31. The President and CEO now owns 77,985 shares after completing the transaction at $36.17 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, Hilt James A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,154 shares for $61.18 each. As a result, the insider received 498,862 and left with 2,380 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIBB now has a Market Capitalization of 474.81M and an Enterprise Value of 855.29M. As of this moment, Hibbett’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIBB has reached a high of $75.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.76.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HIBB traded about 323.88K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HIBB traded about 386.88k shares per day. A total of 12.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.72M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.17% stake in the company. Shares short for HIBB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 1.72M, compared to 1.56M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.48% and a Short% of Float of 16.58%.

Dividends & Splits

HIBB’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 1.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%. The current Payout Ratio is 7.70% for HIBB, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 27, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.3 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $1.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.6 and $6.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.22. EPS for the following year is $8.25, with 7 analysts recommending between $9.35 and $7.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $377.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $401.6M to a low estimate of $368.6M. As of the current estimate, Hibbett Inc.’s year-ago sales were $392.81M, an estimated decrease of -3.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIBB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.83B and the low estimate is $1.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.