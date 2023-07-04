High and low EPS estimates for AutoZone Inc. (AZO)’s current quarter

The price of AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO) closed at $2488.09 in the last session, down -0.21% from day before closing price of $2493.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 112195 shares were traded. AZO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2,500.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2,460.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AZO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 163.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Saltiel Albert sold 2,245 shares for $2500.00 per share. The transaction valued at 5,612,500 led to the insider holds 535 shares of the business.

McGee Grant E. sold 2,000 shares of AZO for $4,892,968 on Jun 15. The Sr. Vice President now owns 248 shares after completing the transaction at $2446.48 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Borninkhof K. Michelle, who serves as the Senior Vice President & CIO of the company, bought 259 shares for $2406.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 623,387 and bolstered with 259 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZO now has a Market Capitalization of 44.58B and an Enterprise Value of 54.79B. As of this moment, AutoZone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZO has reached a high of $2750.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2050.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2,542.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2,446.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AZO traded on average about 184.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 229.36k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 18.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.15M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AZO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 318.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 296.49k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $45.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $47.58 and a low estimate of $41.43, while EPS last year was $40.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $31.58, with high estimates of $33.08 and low estimates of $28.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $133.16 and $126.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $130.66. EPS for the following year is $145.85, with 26 analysts recommending between $153.54 and $135.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.63B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.77B to a low estimate of $5.54B. As of the current estimate, AutoZone Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.35B, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.25B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.95B and the low estimate is $17.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.