High and low EPS estimates for National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC)’s current quarter

The price of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) closed at $29.64 in the last session, up 2.07% from day before closing price of $29.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 89047 shares were traded. NBHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NBHC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on September 20, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $40 from $36 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when LANEY G. TIMOTHY sold 10,000 shares for $43.38 per share. The transaction valued at 433,800 led to the insider holds 215,023 shares of the business.

LANEY G. TIMOTHY sold 10,000 shares of NBHC for $428,900 on Dec 13. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 225,023 shares after completing the transaction at $42.89 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, LANEY G. TIMOTHY, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $47.52 each. As a result, the insider received 475,200 and left with 235,023 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NBHC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.12B. As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NBHC has reached a high of $50.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NBHC traded on average about 240.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 394.83k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.01M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NBHC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 725.96k with a Short Ratio of 0.73M, compared to 947.64k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NBHC is 1.04, which was 0.99 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.19.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.79 and $3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.71. EPS for the following year is $3.49, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.7 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $110.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $112.9M to a low estimate of $107.8M. As of the current estimate, National Bank Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $74.11M, an estimated increase of 49.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.24M, an increase of 24.30% less than the figure of $49.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $110.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $107.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NBHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $443.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $431.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $438.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $339.66M, up 29.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $445.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $455.6M and the low estimate is $431.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.