High and low EPS estimates for Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI)’s current quarter

The price of Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI) closed at $11.72 in the last session, up 1.38% from day before closing price of $11.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 110082 shares were traded. SHBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.68.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SHBI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Cavey Michael T. bought 1,000 shares for $11.28 per share. The transaction valued at 11,276 led to the insider holds 9,427 shares of the business.

CLEMMER R. MICHAEL bought 1,910 shares of SHBI for $20,991 on May 16. The Director now owns 24,263 shares after completing the transaction at $10.99 per share. On May 16, another insider, STEVENS DONNA J., who serves as the insider of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $11.08 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,082 and bolstered with 2,764 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHBI now has a Market Capitalization of 234.79M. As of this moment, Shore’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHBI has reached a high of $20.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SHBI traded on average about 90.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 193.76k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 19.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.56M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SHBI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 334.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 249.42k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.89%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SHBI is 0.48, which was 0.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.80. The current Payout Ratio is 29.80% for SHBI, which recently paid a dividend on May 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 05, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.39 and $1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.39. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $1.63.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $25.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.9M to a low estimate of $23.91M. As of the current estimate, Shore Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.62M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.12M, an increase of 50.50% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $141.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $138.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $140M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.3M, up 38.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $194.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $198.8M and the low estimate is $189.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.