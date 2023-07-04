I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS).

As of close of business last night, Provident Financial Services Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.62, up 1.71% from its previous closing price of $16.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 312832 shares were traded. PFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.33.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PFS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when LABOZZETTA ANTHONY J bought 3,200 shares for $15.60 per share. The transaction valued at 49,926 led to the insider holds 451,559 shares of the business.

LISTA GEORGE bought 1,500 shares of PFS for $23,490 on May 05. The Pres/CEO Prov Protection Plus now owns 6,741 shares after completing the transaction at $15.66 per share. On May 03, another insider, LABOZZETTA ANTHONY J, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 60 shares for $15.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 943 and bolstered with 3,509 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PFS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.26B. As of this moment, Provident’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFS has reached a high of $25.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.35.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PFS traded 532.79K shares on average per day over the past three months and 549.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 74.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.52M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PFS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.18M with a Short Ratio of 5.18M, compared to 4.93M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.86% and a Short% of Float of 9.78%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.96, PFS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.40.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.49 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.16. EPS for the following year is $2.34, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.52 and $2.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $130.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $181.6M to a low estimate of $104.5M. As of the current estimate, Provident Financial Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $99.47M, an estimated increase of 30.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $173.93M, an increase of 64.80% over than the figure of $30.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $199.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $103.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $689.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $420.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $586.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $469.41M, up 25.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $713.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $796.7M and the low estimate is $449M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.