ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) Stocks Reach New Highs at $174.48 During Trading Session

After finishing at $178.19 in the prior trading day, ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) closed at $174.48, down -2.08%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 81310 shares were traded. ICUI stock price reached its highest trading level at $177.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $172.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ICUI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Jain Vivek sold 30,000 shares for $188.67 per share. The transaction valued at 5,660,086 led to the insider holds 23,677 shares of the business.

FINNEY ELISHA W sold 194 shares of ICUI for $36,940 on Jun 07. The Director now owns 1,481 shares after completing the transaction at $190.41 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Sanzone Virginia Ruth, who serves as the VP, General Counsel of the company, sold 250 shares for $175.00 each. As a result, the insider received 43,750 and left with 4,678 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICUI now has a Market Capitalization of 4.26B and an Enterprise Value of 5.70B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICUI has reached a high of $212.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $128.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 186.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 168.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 172.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 155.95k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 24.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.08M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ICUI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.09M, compared to 1.15M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 7.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.7 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.76, with high estimates of $1.84 and low estimates of $1.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.17 and $6.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.08. EPS for the following year is $8.54, with 4 analysts recommending between $9.02 and $8.3.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $568.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $579.8M to a low estimate of $556.7M. As of the current estimate, ICU Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $546.96M, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $586.97M, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $590.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $582.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICUI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.28B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.45B and the low estimate is $2.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.