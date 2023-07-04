IDACORP Inc. (IDA) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, IDACORP Inc.’s stock clocked out at $103.06, up 0.45% from its previous closing price of $102.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 138298 shares were traded. IDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IDA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on April 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $107 from $117 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Colburn Mitchel D sold 123 shares for $104.71 per share. The transaction valued at 12,879 led to the insider holds 593 shares of the business.

Johnson Dennis L sold 1,365 shares of IDA for $149,091 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 11,790 shares after completing the transaction at $109.22 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IDA now has a Market Capitalization of 5.18B and an Enterprise Value of 7.43B. As of this moment, IDACORP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDA has reached a high of $115.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $93.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IDA traded 184.84K shares on average per day over the past three months and 235.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.24M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IDA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 829.68k with a Short Ratio of 0.83M, compared to 862.28k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 2.19%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.08, IDA has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.70. The current Payout Ratio is 58.10% for IDA, which recently paid a dividend on May 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 06, 1985 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.94, with high estimates of $2.03 and low estimates of $1.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.17 and $5.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.09. EPS for the following year is $5.4, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $5.33.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $353.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $372.12M to a low estimate of $334.9M. As of the current estimate, IDACORP Inc.’s year-ago sales were $358.72M, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $461.21M, a decrease of -11.00% less than the figure of -$1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $506.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $415.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.65B, down -6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.73B and the low estimate is $1.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.