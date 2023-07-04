IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Stock Closes down -0.81% on Monday Trading

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) closed the day trading at $23.31 down -0.81% from the previous closing price of $23.50. On the day, 261296 shares were traded. IDYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.77.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IDYA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.50 and its Current Ratio is at 11.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on May 24, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Throne Jason sold 3,553 shares for $23.02 per share. The transaction valued at 81,792 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Throne Jason sold 432 shares of IDYA for $9,938 on May 31. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $23.00 per share. On May 22, another insider, Throne Jason, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 500 shares for $23.00 each. As a result, the insider received 11,500 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IDYA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.33B and an Enterprise Value of 994.41M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDYA has reached a high of $26.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.66.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IDYA traded about 781.51K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IDYA traded about 890.93k shares per day. A total of 48.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.23M. Insiders hold about 1.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for IDYA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.79M with a Short Ratio of 4.79M, compared to 4.58M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.36% and a Short% of Float of 8.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.76, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$2.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.08. EPS for the following year is -$2.46, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.84 and -$3.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IDYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.93M, down -49.80% from the average estimate.