Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) Records 0.16 million Shares Traded, Reaches $36.19 High

After finishing at $34.53 in the prior trading day, Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) closed at $35.99, up 4.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 161304 shares were traded. IBTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.62.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IBTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Hovde Group on October 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $70 from $82.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Langdale Paul B bought 500 shares for $29.84 per share. The transaction valued at 14,920 led to the insider holds 10,220 shares of the business.

Hobbs Michael B bought 2,400 shares of IBTX for $75,192 on May 08. The EVP, President and COO now owns 38,092 shares after completing the transaction at $31.33 per share. On May 08, another insider, Montgomery Brenda K, who serves as the EVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, bought 650 shares for $31.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,312 and bolstered with 8,070 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.49B. As of this moment, Independent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBTX has reached a high of $76.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 312.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 304.12k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 41.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.34M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.00% stake in the company. Shares short for IBTX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.09M, compared to 1.15M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.65% and a Short% of Float of 3.68%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, IBTX’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.52, compared to 1.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.92.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.92 and $3.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.74. EPS for the following year is $3.98, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.32 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $139.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $141.18M to a low estimate of $138.65M. As of the current estimate, Independent Bank Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.88M, an estimated decrease of -8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $141.79M, a decrease of -11.10% less than the figure of -$8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.96M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $575.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $559.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $565.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $609.67M, down -7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $600.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $614M and the low estimate is $592.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.