Insulet Corporation (PODD) Stocks Reach New Highs at $284.35 During Trading Session

After finishing at $288.34 in the prior trading day, Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) closed at $284.35, down -1.38%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 279433 shares were traded. PODD stock price reached its highest trading level at $287.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $280.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PODD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Manea Dan sold 175 shares for $290.00 per share. The transaction valued at 50,750 led to the insider holds 4,522 shares of the business.

BORIO LUCIANA sold 500 shares of PODD for $141,690 on Jun 05. The Director now owns 2,350 shares after completing the transaction at $283.38 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Petrovic Shacey, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $271.56 each. As a result, the insider received 4,073,400 and left with 43,205 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PODD now has a Market Capitalization of 20.28B and an Enterprise Value of 21.06B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 39.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 204.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PODD has reached a high of $335.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $208.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 300.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 288.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 580.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 623.63k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 69.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.13M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.39% stake in the company. Shares short for PODD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.1M with a Short Ratio of 3.10M, compared to 3.24M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.44% and a Short% of Float of 5.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.72 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.47. EPS for the following year is $2.12, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.41 and $1.69.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $384.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $387.5M to a low estimate of $379.71M. As of the current estimate, Insulet Corporation’s year-ago sales were $299.4M, an estimated increase of 28.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $400.9M, an increase of 28.30% less than the figure of $28.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $415M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $385M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PODD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.31B, up 20.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.