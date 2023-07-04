Intevac Inc. (IVAC) Stock Price Peaks at $3.7750 During Trading

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 55283 shares were traded. IVAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IVAC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Moniz James P bought 5,000 shares for $5.06 per share. The transaction valued at 25,300 led to the insider holds 25,000 shares of the business.

Hunton Nigel bought 5,000 shares of IVAC for $25,200 on May 08. The President and CEO now owns 312,253 shares after completing the transaction at $5.04 per share. On May 08, another insider, Klein Michele, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,000 and bolstered with 40,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IVAC now has a Market Capitalization of 97.22M and an Enterprise Value of 33.15M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IVAC has reached a high of $7.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8896, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8334.

Shares Statistics:

IVAC traded an average of 183.38K shares per day over the past three months and 461.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.47M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IVAC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 98.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 81.59k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.38% and a Short% of Float of 0.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.5M to a low estimate of $8.5M. As of the current estimate, Intevac Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.31M, an estimated decrease of -8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.75M, a decrease of -0.20% over than the figure of -$8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IVAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.76M, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47M and the low estimate is $43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.