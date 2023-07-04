Investing in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) is a safe bet with a significant edge

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) closed the day trading at $32.08 up 0.91% from the previous closing price of $31.79. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 198508 shares were traded. CERE stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CERE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.40 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when DEKKERS MARIJN E sold 200,000 shares for $34.43 per share. The transaction valued at 6,886,000 led to the insider holds 402,326 shares of the business.

Bodenrader Mark sold 1,895 shares of CERE for $62,440 on Jun 02. The insider now owns 5,522 shares after completing the transaction at $32.95 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, COLES N ANTHONY, who serves as the CEO and Chairperson of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $32.60 each. As a result, the insider received 1,630,070 and left with 2,704 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CERE now has a Market Capitalization of 4.99B and an Enterprise Value of 4.53B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERE has reached a high of $41.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.31.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CERE traded about 553.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CERE traded about 599.41k shares per day. A total of 156.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.77M. Insiders hold about 17.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CERE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.28M with a Short Ratio of 5.28M, compared to 4.72M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.37% and a Short% of Float of 11.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.71, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.48 and -$2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.52. EPS for the following year is -$2.85, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.54 and -$3.64.