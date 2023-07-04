It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) stock

The price of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) closed at $83.00 in the last session, up 2.79% from day before closing price of $80.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 303540 shares were traded. CNXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.88.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CNXC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when POLK DENNIS sold 10,000 shares for $136.31 per share. The transaction valued at 1,363,052 led to the insider holds 15,507 shares of the business.

Twomey Cormac J sold 3,631 shares of CNXC for $544,650 on Feb 02. The EVP, Global Ops & Delivery now owns 25,277 shares after completing the transaction at $150.00 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, POLK DENNIS, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $140.97 each. As a result, the insider received 1,409,666 and left with 15,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNXC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.13B and an Enterprise Value of 6.11B. As of this moment, Concentrix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNXC has reached a high of $151.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 116.96.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CNXC traded on average about 446.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 738.08k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.39M. Insiders hold about 16.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CNXC as of May 30, 2023 were 1.86M with a Short Ratio of 1.66M, compared to 1.26M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.57% and a Short% of Float of 4.05%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CNXC is 1.10, which was 1.05 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.71 and a low estimate of $2.48, while EPS last year was $2.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.09, with high estimates of $3.22 and low estimates of $2.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.74 and $10.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.49. EPS for the following year is $11.37, with 3 analysts recommending between $11.45 and $11.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.5B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.51B to a low estimate of $1.5B. As of the current estimate, Concentrix Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.59B, an estimated decrease of -5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.56B, a decrease of -5.20% over than the figure of -$5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.54B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.32B, down -4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.42B and the low estimate is $6.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.