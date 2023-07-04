Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Stock Price Peaks at $13.70 During Trading

The closing price of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) was $13.77 for the day, up 5.60% from the previous closing price of $13.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 106134 shares were traded. IE stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.19.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Barone Catherine Anne sold 12,500 shares for $14.41 per share. The transaction valued at 180,088 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Barone Catherine Anne sold 5,800 shares of IE for $80,783 on Jun 14. The Senior Vice President, Finance now owns 4,936 shares after completing the transaction at $13.93 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Barone Catherine Anne, who serves as the Senior Vice President, Finance of the company, sold 4,936 shares for $14.11 each. As a result, the insider received 69,625 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.30B and an Enterprise Value of 1.23B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 527.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 522.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IE has reached a high of $16.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.93.

Shares Statistics:

IE traded an average of 468.32K shares per day over the past three months and 582.35k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 92.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.29M. Insiders hold about 21.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 1.15M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 2.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.97. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$1.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.44M, down -46.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8M and the low estimate is $1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.