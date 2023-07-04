James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) Rise 0.49% in Day Trading, Closes at $18.35

The price of James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) closed at $18.35 in the last session, up 0.49% from day before closing price of $18.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 109784 shares were traded. JRVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JRVR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Gould Kirstin bought 3,000 shares for $23.05 per share. The transaction valued at 69,147 led to the insider holds 9,589 shares of the business.

Brown Thomas Lynn bought 2,000 shares of JRVR for $46,067 on Nov 04. The Director now owns 9,439 shares after completing the transaction at $23.03 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JRVR now has a Market Capitalization of 674.89M and an Enterprise Value of 946.24M. As of this moment, James’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JRVR has reached a high of $26.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JRVR traded on average about 188.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 252.7k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.29M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.33% stake in the company. Shares short for JRVR as of May 30, 2023 were 450.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 818.2k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.44%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for JRVR is 0.20, which was 0.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.80.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.25 and $2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.19. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.65 and $2.37.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $229.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $233M to a low estimate of $225.5M. As of the current estimate, James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $184.81M, an estimated increase of 24.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $233.75M, an increase of 13.50% less than the figure of $24.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $239M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $228.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JRVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $919.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $915.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $917.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $813.7M, up 12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $942.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $949M and the low estimate is $936.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.