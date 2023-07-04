Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Shares Decline by -0.38% to Close at $123.50

As of close of business last night, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock clocked out at $123.50, down -0.38% from its previous closing price of $123.97. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 402933 shares were traded. JAZZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $124.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.54.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JAZZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Carr Patricia sold 126 shares for $127.92 per share. The transaction valued at 16,117 led to the insider holds 6,286 shares of the business.

Patil Neena M sold 1,600 shares of JAZZ for $204,763 on Jun 01. The EVP & Chief Legal Officer now owns 32,826 shares after completing the transaction at $127.98 per share. On May 18, another insider, GALA RENEE D, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $131.75 each. As a result, the insider received 790,474 and left with 35,978 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JAZZ now has a Market Capitalization of 7.93B and an Enterprise Value of 12.57B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.88.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JAZZ is 0.72, which has changed by -2,253.81% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JAZZ has reached a high of $163.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $121.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 131.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 142.62.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JAZZ traded 544.48K shares on average per day over the past three months and 805.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.37M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for JAZZ as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.69M, compared to 2.97M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 4.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.12 and a low estimate of $3.93, while EPS last year was $4.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.53, with high estimates of $4.92 and low estimates of $4.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.85 and $16.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.42. EPS for the following year is $19.22, with 15 analysts recommending between $23.72 and $16.42.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $943.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $978.99M to a low estimate of $907M. As of the current estimate, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s year-ago sales were $932.88M, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $956.25M, an increase of 1.80% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $976.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $931M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JAZZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.66B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.41B and the low estimate is $3.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.