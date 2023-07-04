Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) was $3.86 for the day, down -2.53% from the previous closing price of $3.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 283463 shares were traded. KNDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KNDI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on December 02, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KNDI now has a Market Capitalization of 298.99M and an Enterprise Value of 147.63M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 102.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KNDI has reached a high of $4.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5374, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7950.

Shares Statistics:

KNDI traded an average of 223.95K shares per day over the past three months and 143.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 74.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.44M. Insiders hold about 19.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KNDI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.5M with a Short Ratio of 1.50M, compared to 1.5M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $49.3M to a low estimate of $49.3M. As of the current estimate, Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $57.67M, an estimated increase of 33.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $128.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $128.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $235.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $182.97M, up 28.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $230M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $230M and the low estimate is $230M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.