Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Stocks Reach New Highs at $218.08 During Trading Session

After finishing at $216.85 in the prior trading day, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) closed at $218.08, up 0.57%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 134981 shares were traded. KRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $218.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $215.30.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KRTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 59.70 and its Current Ratio is at 59.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on March 08, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $214.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Ignelzi Troy A. sold 9,000 shares for $223.41 per share. The transaction valued at 2,010,662 led to the insider holds 30,487 shares of the business.

Miller Andrew Craig sold 15,000 shares of KRTX for $3,001,950 on Apr 20. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 24,400 shares after completing the transaction at $200.13 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Miller Andrew Craig, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $200.16 each. As a result, the insider received 6,004,800 and left with 30,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KRTX now has a Market Capitalization of 8.12B and an Enterprise Value of 6.65B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 737.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 588.67 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.61.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KRTX is 1.03, which has changed by 6,428.03% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KRTX has reached a high of $278.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $116.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 221.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 208.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 413.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 818.25k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 34.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.41M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KRTX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.11M with a Short Ratio of 2.11M, compared to 2.08M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.64% and a Short% of Float of 6.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.39 and a low estimate of -$3.46, while EPS last year was -$2.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.95, with high estimates of -$2.33 and low estimates of -$3.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$10.7 and -$14.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$11.79. EPS for the following year is -$10.74, with 18 analysts recommending between -$1.98 and -$13.23.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $80.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $356.56M and the low estimate is $9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,551.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.