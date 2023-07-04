Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Decline -0.10% in Day Trading, Closes at $48.21

The price of Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) closed at $48.21 in the last session, down -0.10% from day before closing price of $48.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 182935 shares were traded. KMPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.21.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KMPR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on April 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $78 from $56 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Whiting Susan D sold 1,500 shares for $46.21 per share. The transaction valued at 69,315 led to the insider holds 10,531 shares of the business.

Hunton Matthew A sold 3,500 shares of KMPR for $159,075 on May 11. The EVP, President, Kemper Auto now owns 20,013 shares after completing the transaction at $45.45 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Paracchini Alberto J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $63.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 31,815 and bolstered with 1,065 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KMPR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.13B and an Enterprise Value of 4.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.81.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KMPR is 0.91, which has changed by -256.41% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KMPR has reached a high of $68.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KMPR traded on average about 387.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 573.15k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 63.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.99M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KMPR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 919.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 1.05M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.71%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KMPR is 1.24, which was 1.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.77.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $4.77, with 6 analysts recommending between $7 and $4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.34B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.31B. As of the current estimate, Kemper Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.35B, an estimated decrease of -1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.33B, a decrease of -0.10% over than the figure of -$1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.31B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.58B, down -5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.48B and the low estimate is $5.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.