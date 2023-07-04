Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $39.87

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) closed the day trading at $39.87 down -0.77% from the previous closing price of $40.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 75973 shares were traded. KROS stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KROS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.40 and its Current Ratio is at 23.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Regnante Keith sold 20,000 shares for $45.42 per share. The transaction valued at 908,367 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Regnante Keith sold 20,000 shares of KROS for $955,872 on Jun 08. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $47.79 per share. On Jul 15, another insider, Lachey Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 46,034 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,381,020 and left with 95,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KROS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.18B and an Enterprise Value of 842.09M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.08k whereas that against EBITDA is -7.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KROS has reached a high of $59.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.34.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KROS traded about 227.37K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KROS traded about 334.95k shares per day. A total of 28.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.81M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KROS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 875.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.88M, compared to 686.89k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 4.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.22 and a low estimate of -$1.43, while EPS last year was -$1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.38, with high estimates of -$1.27 and low estimates of -$1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.1 and -$5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.41. EPS for the following year is -$5.43, with 7 analysts recommending between -$4.15 and -$6.3.