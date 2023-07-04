KFY (Korn Ferry) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) closed the day trading at $49.33 down -0.42% from the previous closing price of $49.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 114226 shares were traded. KFY stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.07.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KFY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KFY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.58B and an Enterprise Value of 2.25B. As of this moment, Korn’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KFY has reached a high of $66.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.88.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KFY traded about 310.45K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KFY traded about 623.81k shares per day. A total of 51.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.24M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KFY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 1.41M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 3.44%.

Dividends & Splits

KFY’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.72, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.93.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.49 and $3.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.91. EPS for the following year is $4.52, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.17 and $4.15.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $683.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $684.73M to a low estimate of $681.98M. As of the current estimate, Korn Ferry’s year-ago sales were $695.9M, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.84B, down -3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.97B and the low estimate is $2.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.