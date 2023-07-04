Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) Stocks Reach New Highs at $8.12 During Trading Session

After finishing at $8.15 in the prior trading day, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: KFS) closed at $8.12, down -0.37%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 101838 shares were traded. KFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KFS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 06, 2008, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $8 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Hannon Gregory Paul sold 4,898 shares for $8.75 per share. The transaction valued at 42,843 led to the insider holds 2,487,830 shares of the business.

Kavanagh Terence Michael sold 4,898 shares of KFS for $42,843 on Jun 21. The Director now owns 2,487,830 shares after completing the transaction at $8.75 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, OAKMONT CAPITAL INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 4,898 shares for $8.75 each. As a result, the insider received 42,843 and left with 2,487,830 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KFS now has a Market Capitalization of 220.06M and an Enterprise Value of 257.17M. As of this moment, Kingsway’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KFS has reached a high of $10.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.04.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 91.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 195.94k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 24.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.32M. Insiders hold about 25.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KFS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 380.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.38M, compared to 391.9k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 3.12%.

Earnings Estimates

