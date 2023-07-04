Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) Rise 1.07% in Day Trading, Closes at $14.23

The price of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) closed at $14.23 in the last session, up 1.07% from day before closing price of $14.08. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 269467 shares were traded. KNSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KNSA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on June 29, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $40 from $25 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Quart Barry D sold 21,959 shares for $16.15 per share. The transaction valued at 354,638 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Paolini John F. sold 28,357 shares of KNSA for $430,459 on Nov 07. The CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER now owns 36,335 shares after completing the transaction at $15.18 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KNSA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.00B and an Enterprise Value of 821.18M. As of this moment, Kiniksa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1094.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KNSA has reached a high of $17.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KNSA traded on average about 418.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 480.69k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 69.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.94M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KNSA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.74M with a Short Ratio of 2.74M, compared to 2.78M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.91% and a Short% of Float of 8.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.55 and -$0.93.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $52.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.19M to a low estimate of $50.95M. As of the current estimate, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $26.97M, an estimated increase of 93.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.11M, a decrease of -21.90% less than the figure of $93.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $237.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $217M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $225.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $220.18M, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $365.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $495.86M and the low estimate is $292M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 62.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.