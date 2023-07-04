KT Corporation (KT) Stocks Hit Low of $11.32 Before Closing at $11.42

In the latest session, KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) closed at $11.42 up 1.06% from its previous closing price of $11.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 287685 shares were traded. KT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of KT Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KT now has a Market Capitalization of 5.72B and an Enterprise Value of 11.13B. As of this moment, KT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KT has reached a high of $14.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KT has traded an average of 1.26M shares per day and 1.12M over the past ten days. A total of 511.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 483.90M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.58M, compared to 1.07M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KT is 0.73, from 1,960.00 in the trailing year.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.