Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) Shares Rise by 1.87% to Close at $13.64

As of close of business last night, Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s stock clocked out at $13.64, up 1.87% from its previous closing price of $13.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 99474 shares were traded. LBAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LBAI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on July 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $17 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Gragnolati Brian bought 4,355 shares for $17.15 per share. The transaction valued at 74,688 led to the insider holds 28,203 shares of the business.

Hanson James E. II bought 1,400 shares of LBAI for $26,698 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 31,199 shares after completing the transaction at $19.07 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LBAI now has a Market Capitalization of 888.16M. As of this moment, Lakeland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LBAI is 0.81, which has changed by -1,061.42% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LBAI has reached a high of $20.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LBAI traded 261.52K shares on average per day over the past three months and 261.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.40M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LBAI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 1.31M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 1.97%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.58, LBAI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.58. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.30. The current Payout Ratio is 34.20% for LBAI, which recently paid a dividend on May 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 29, 2014 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.55, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $81.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.26M to a low estimate of $80.54M. As of the current estimate, Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $87.36M, an estimated decrease of -6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.09M, a decrease of -8.40% less than the figure of -$6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.76M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $329.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $326.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $328.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $340.71M, down -3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $340.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $340.46M and the low estimate is $340.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.