LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT) was $67.01 for the day, down -0.40% from the previous closing price of $67.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 52913 shares were traded. LMAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LMAT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 216.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Ross Bridget A sold 5,000 shares for $64.24 per share. The transaction valued at 321,200 led to the insider holds 1,169 shares of the business.

LeMaitre George W sold 7,098 shares of LMAT for $444,810 on May 19. The Chairman and CEO now owns 2,346,310 shares after completing the transaction at $62.67 per share. On May 18, another insider, LeMaitre George W, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 17,910 shares for $63.27 each. As a result, the insider received 1,133,177 and left with 2,353,408 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LMAT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.49B and an Enterprise Value of 1.42B. As of this moment, LeMaitre’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 72.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 47.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 38.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LMAT has reached a high of $68.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.95.

Shares Statistics:

LMAT traded an average of 121.10K shares per day over the past three months and 134.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.45M. Insiders hold about 11.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LMAT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 616.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.62M, compared to 538.91k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.79%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.51, LMAT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.98.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $48.45M to a low estimate of $47.2M. As of the current estimate, LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.11M, an estimated increase of 14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $45.91M, an increase of 17.60% over than the figure of $14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.8M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LMAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $191.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $187.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $189.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $161.65M, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $203.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $209.97M and the low estimate is $198.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.