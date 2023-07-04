LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) closed at $6.26 in the last session, up 3.22% from day before closing price of $6.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 86565 shares were traded. LPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.11.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LPL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPL now has a Market Capitalization of 4.33B and an Enterprise Value of 15.71B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPL has reached a high of $6.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.56.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LPL traded on average about 161.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 101.53k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 715.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 444.10M. Insiders hold about 51.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LPL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 927.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.93M, compared to 735.96k on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LPL is 0.26, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.27 and a low estimate of -$1.27, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.84, with high estimates of -$0.84 and low estimates of -$0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.93 and -$2.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.93. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.31B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.31B to a low estimate of $3.31B. As of the current estimate, LG Display Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $5.37B, an estimated decrease of -38.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.48B, a decrease of -21.80% over than the figure of -$38.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.48B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.24B, down -24.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.02B and the low estimate is $16.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.