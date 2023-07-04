Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $7.82

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) closed the day trading at $7.82 down -0.38% from the previous closing price of $7.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 329102 shares were traded. LQDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.70.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LQDA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.60 and its Current Ratio is at 14.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Moomaw Scott sold 651 shares for $8.08 per share. The transaction valued at 5,260 led to the insider holds 102,268 shares of the business.

Lippe Robert A sold 597 shares of LQDA for $4,824 on May 31. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 189,646 shares after completing the transaction at $8.08 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Moomaw Scott, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 2,171 shares for $7.56 each. As a result, the insider received 16,405 and left with 100,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LQDA now has a Market Capitalization of 527.45M and an Enterprise Value of 437.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 36.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 25.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LQDA has reached a high of $9.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.58.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LQDA traded about 562.47K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LQDA traded about 1.24M shares per day. A total of 64.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.26M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LQDA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 1.90M, compared to 1.97M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.93% and a Short% of Float of 5.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.84, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$1.39.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $4.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.8M to a low estimate of $3.6M. As of the current estimate, Liquidia Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.92M, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.33M, an increase of 15.20% over than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.48M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LQDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.94M, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $101.1M and the low estimate is $21.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 142.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.