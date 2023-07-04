Mercury General Corporation (MCY)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $30.27 in the prior trading day, Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) closed at $29.99, down -0.93%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 71735 shares were traded. MCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MCY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Little Joshua Eric bought 250 shares for $29.33 per share. The transaction valued at 7,333 led to the insider holds 3,000 shares of the business.

Little Joshua Eric bought 250 shares of MCY for $7,464 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 2,750 shares after completing the transaction at $29.85 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Little Joshua Eric, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 400 shares for $33.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,264 and bolstered with 2,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.70B and an Enterprise Value of 1.89B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCY has reached a high of $46.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.51.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 216.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 232.74k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.57M. Insiders hold about 52.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MCY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 581.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.58M, compared to 751.27k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.05% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MCY’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.59, compared to 1.27 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.16.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2 and -$2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.25. EPS for the following year is $2, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.08B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, Mercury General Corporation’s year-ago sales were $785.62M, an estimated increase of 37.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.07B, an increase of 19.40% less than the figure of $37.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.07B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.64B, up 19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.4B and the low estimate is $4.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.