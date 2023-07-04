MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Stocks Hit Low of $11.10 Before Closing at $11.27

In the latest session, MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) closed at $11.27 up 0.27% from its previous closing price of $11.24. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 390484 shares were traded. MFA stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MFA Financial Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL sold 10,188,539 shares for $10.07 per share. The transaction valued at 102,632,210 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL sold 450,000 shares of MFA for $4,723,065 on Jan 06. The 10% Owner now owns 10,188,539 shares after completing the transaction at $10.50 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Wulfsohn Bryan, who serves as the SVP & Co-Chief Invest. Ofcr of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $10.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 32,250 and bolstered with 63,350 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MFA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.13B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MFA has reached a high of $13.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MFA has traded an average of 1.11M shares per day and 1.18M over the past ten days. A total of 101.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.16M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MFA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.73M with a Short Ratio of 1.73M, compared to 2.07M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.71%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MFA is 1.40, from 1.58 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.23.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was -$1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.08 and $1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.98. EPS for the following year is $2.58, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.98 and $1.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $49.41M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $59.1M to a low estimate of $39M. As of the current estimate, MFA Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.58M, an estimated decrease of -6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.6M, a decrease of -3.20% over than the figure of -$6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MFA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $328M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $160.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $240.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $223.58M, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $193.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $243.4M and the low estimate is $146.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.