Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) Stock Closes down -0.40% on Monday Trading

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) closed the day trading at $57.10 down -0.40% from the previous closing price of $57.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 212640 shares were traded. MORF stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.54.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MORF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 32.30 and its Current Ratio is at 32.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Tipirneni Praveen P. sold 840 shares for $63.01 per share. The transaction valued at 52,929 led to the insider holds 13,936 shares of the business.

DeVaul William sold 7,756 shares of MORF for $465,742 on Jun 07. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 13,338 shares after completing the transaction at $60.05 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Tipirneni Praveen P., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 3,597 shares for $57.14 each. As a result, the insider received 205,519 and left with 13,936 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MORF now has a Market Capitalization of 2.50B and an Enterprise Value of 2.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 38.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 30.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -29.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MORF has reached a high of $63.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.02.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MORF traded about 632.04K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MORF traded about 723.46k shares per day. A total of 40.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.57M. Insiders hold about 18.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MORF as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.51M with a Short Ratio of 2.51M, compared to 2.6M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.49% and a Short% of Float of 8.26%.

Earnings Estimates

