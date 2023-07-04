NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $15.80

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) closed the day trading at $15.80 down -1.68% from the previous closing price of $16.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 338451 shares were traded. NEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.69.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NEO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.03B and an Enterprise Value of 2.23B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -33.82.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NEO is 1.05, which has changed by 7,391.77% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NEO has reached a high of $20.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NEO traded about 1.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NEO traded about 982.18k shares per day. A total of 125.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.24M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NEO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.54M with a Short Ratio of 6.54M, compared to 7.91M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.13% and a Short% of Float of 7.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $137.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $141.9M to a low estimate of $133.3M. As of the current estimate, NeoGenomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $125.07M, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $140.05M, an increase of 15.20% over than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $137.09M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $570M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $559.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $562.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $509.73M, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $608.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $615M and the low estimate is $599.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.