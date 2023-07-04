Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) closed at $94.48 up 0.19% from its previous closing price of $94.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 279049 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Cooke Julie sold 11,397 shares for $103.89 per share. The transaction valued at 1,184,049 led to the insider holds 16,169 shares of the business.

RASTETTER WILLIAM H sold 4,300 shares of NBIX for $436,135 on May 01. The Director now owns 42,785 shares after completing the transaction at $101.43 per share. On Apr 25, another insider, Cooke Julie, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 100 shares for $103.82 each. As a result, the insider received 10,382 and left with 27,561 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NBIX now has a Market Capitalization of 9.22B and an Enterprise Value of 8.59B. As of this moment, Neurocrine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 154.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 76.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NBIX has reached a high of $129.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NBIX has traded an average of 749.24K shares per day and 923.06k over the past ten days. A total of 97.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.93M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NBIX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 2.79M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 3.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.53 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.93. EPS for the following year is $4.53, with 18 analysts recommending between $6.26 and $3.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $444.21M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $470.63M to a low estimate of $425M. As of the current estimate, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $378.2M, an estimated increase of 17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $467.19M, an increase of 23.90% over than the figure of $17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $484.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $450M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NBIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 22.40% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $1.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.