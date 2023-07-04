New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) Records 0.46 million Shares Traded, Reaches $27.17 High

After finishing at $26.78 in the prior trading day, New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) closed at $26.69, down -0.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 459613 shares were traded. NFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NFE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $31 from $59 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Catterall Desmond Iain bought 4,734 shares for $26.54 per share. The transaction valued at 125,640 led to the insider holds 4,734 shares of the business.

Jay Timothy W. bought 2,000 shares of NFE for $55,700 on May 24. The Director now owns 32,221 shares after completing the transaction at $27.85 per share. On May 24, another insider, Jay Timothy W., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 250 shares for $28.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,000 and bolstered with 8,555 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NFE now has a Market Capitalization of 5.47B and an Enterprise Value of 10.86B. As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NFE has reached a high of $63.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.33M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 208.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.43M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NFE as of May 30, 2023 were 7.92M with a Short Ratio of 8.22M, compared to 5.9M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.86% and a Short% of Float of 10.11%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NFE’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.40, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.53 and $2.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.14. EPS for the following year is $6.02, with 8 analysts recommending between $8.12 and $4.12.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $666.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $742.7M to a low estimate of $596.2M. As of the current estimate, New Fortress Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $584.86M, an estimated increase of 13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $824.44M, an increase of 33.30% over than the figure of $13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $977.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $599.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.37B, up 29.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.18B and the low estimate is $3.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.