NICE Ltd. (NICE) Records -2.18% Price decrease in Monday Trading

The closing price of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) was $202.00 for the day, down -2.18% from the previous closing price of $206.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 177888 shares were traded. NICE stock price reached its highest trading level at $203.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $200.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of NICE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on May 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $244.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NICE now has a Market Capitalization of 13.03B and an Enterprise Value of 12.16B. As of this moment, NICE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NICE has reached a high of $235.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $164.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 202.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 202.34.

Shares Statistics:

NICE traded an average of 413.52K shares per day over the past three months and 338.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.27M. Shares short for NICE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.71M, compared to 2.52M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for NICE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 22, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.1 and a low estimate of $2.03, while EPS last year was $1.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.13, with high estimates of $2.19 and low estimates of $2.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.58 and $8.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.46. EPS for the following year is $9.56, with 12 analysts recommending between $10.01 and $9.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $585.2M to a low estimate of $577.65M. As of the current estimate, NICE Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $530.58M, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $595.54M, an increase of 7.40% less than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $610.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $590.5M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NICE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.18B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.72B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.