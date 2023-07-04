Noodles & Company (NDLS) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) closed the day trading at $3.46 up 2.37% from the previous closing price of $3.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 152414 shares were traded. NDLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3650.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NDLS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on May 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Kline Corey bought 2,900 shares for $3.41 per share. The transaction valued at 9,889 led to the insider holds 52,141 shares of the business.

WEST THOMAS B bought 2,000 shares of NDLS for $7,780 on May 15. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 155,323 shares after completing the transaction at $3.89 per share. On Apr 26, another insider, Mill Road Capital III, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 107,439 shares for $4.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 500,000 and bolstered with 1,245,943 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NDLS now has a Market Capitalization of 164.11M and an Enterprise Value of 430.67M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NDLS has reached a high of $6.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8676, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0703.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NDLS traded about 424.58K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NDLS traded about 292.04k shares per day. A total of 46.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.91M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NDLS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 739.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.74M, compared to 1.14M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 2.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $137.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $138.9M to a low estimate of $135.9M. As of the current estimate, Noodles & Company’s year-ago sales were $131.07M, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.3M, an increase of 8.90% over than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $139.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $136.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NDLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $544.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $537.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $540.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $509.48M, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $599.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $608.5M and the low estimate is $594.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.