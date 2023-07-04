ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $76.81 in the prior trading day, ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS) closed at $77.05, up 0.31%. On the day, 158468 shares were traded. OGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.27.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OGS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 541.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Guggenheim on January 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $77 from $64 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Hutchinson Michael G sold 1,000 shares for $76.95 per share. The transaction valued at 76,950 led to the insider holds 13,239 shares of the business.

RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A sold 800 shares of OGS for $61,264 on Sep 27. The Director now owns 10,019 shares after completing the transaction at $76.58 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OGS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.28B and an Enterprise Value of 7.24B. As of this moment, ONE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGS has reached a high of $89.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 369.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 415.15k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.13M. Insiders hold about 1.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OGS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 3.83M, compared to 3.05M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.92% and a Short% of Float of 10.86%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OGS’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.51, compared to 2.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.71.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.18 and $4.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.13. EPS for the following year is $4.29, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.41 and $4.24.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $397.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $462.36M to a low estimate of $333.4M. As of the current estimate, ONE Gas Inc.’s year-ago sales were $428.98M, an estimated decrease of -7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $347.18M, an increase of 24.00% over than the figure of -$7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $402.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $292.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58B, down -4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.76B and the low estimate is $1.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.