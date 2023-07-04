One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) Stocks Hit Low of $20.32 Before Closing at $20.45

In the latest session, One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE: OLP) closed at $20.45 up 0.64% from its previous closing price of $20.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 63870 shares were traded. OLP stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of One Liberty Properties Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Colliers Securities on September 03, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 26 when BIEDERMAN CHARLES sold 2,000 shares for $23.25 per share. The transaction valued at 46,506 led to the insider holds 40,454 shares of the business.

Clair Justin sold 5,137 shares of OLP for $120,720 on Jan 23. The Sr. Vice President Acquistions now owns 43,749 shares after completing the transaction at $23.50 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, RICKETTS LAWRENCE, who serves as the Exec.Vice President and COO of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $23.36 each. As a result, the insider received 186,885 and left with 168,665 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLP now has a Market Capitalization of 439.11M and an Enterprise Value of 849.85M. As of this moment, One’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLP has reached a high of $28.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OLP has traded an average of 65.66K shares per day and 97.7k over the past ten days. A total of 20.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.76M. Insiders hold about 11.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OLP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 123.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 150.65k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OLP is 1.80, from 1.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.50.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.95 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $0.8, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $23.01M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $23.07M to a low estimate of $22.96M. As of the current estimate, One Liberty Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $21.47M, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.18M, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.96M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $91.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $92.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $92.22M, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $95.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $98.19M and the low estimate is $93.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.