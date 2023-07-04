Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) Stocks Reach New Highs at $18.07 During Trading Session

After finishing at $18.06 in the prior trading day, Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) closed at $18.07, up 0.06%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 83443 shares were traded. OFIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OFIX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on March 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $45 from $41 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Kenny Kevin J. sold 3,876 shares for $19.00 per share. The transaction valued at 73,644 led to the insider holds 142,431 shares of the business.

Kenny Kevin J. sold 4,367 shares of OFIX for $82,973 on May 24. The President of Global Spine now owns 146,307 shares after completing the transaction at $19.00 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Maniar Shweta, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,262 shares for $17.75 each. As a result, the insider received 75,650 and left with 20,080 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OFIX now has a Market Capitalization of 667.30M and an Enterprise Value of 682.06M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.47.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OFIX is 0.85, which has changed by -2,598.36% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OFIX has reached a high of $26.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.75.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 231.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 247.96k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.69M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.06% stake in the company. Shares short for OFIX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.01M with a Short Ratio of 1.01M, compared to 1.11M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.76% and a Short% of Float of 3.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.94 and -$1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.95. EPS for the following year is -$0.92, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.9 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $183.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $183.8M to a low estimate of $183M. As of the current estimate, Orthofix Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $118.07M, an estimated increase of 55.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $183.7M, an increase of 62.60% over than the figure of $55.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $183.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $183.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OFIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $750.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $750M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $750.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $460.71M, up 62.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $823.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $826.7M and the low estimate is $820M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.