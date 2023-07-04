Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) closed at $18.73 in the last session, down -1.63% from day before closing price of $19.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 222603 shares were traded. OMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.54.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OMI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on October 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $18 from $52 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Pesicka Edward A sold 38,780 shares for $19.28 per share. The transaction valued at 747,487 led to the insider holds 708,373 shares of the business.

Pesicka Edward A sold 38,780 shares of OMI for $746,097 on Jun 15. The President & CEO now owns 747,153 shares after completing the transaction at $19.24 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Pesicka Edward A, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 118,928 shares for $20.79 each. As a result, the insider received 2,472,941 and left with 785,933 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.46B and an Enterprise Value of 3.96B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMI has reached a high of $37.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.86.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OMI traded on average about 777.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 979.61k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 75.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.91M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.08% stake in the company. Shares short for OMI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.23M with a Short Ratio of 4.23M, compared to 5.18M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.55% and a Short% of Float of 10.28%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OMI is 0.01, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for OMI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 30, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.