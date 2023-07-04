Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Stock Price Peaks at $12.40 During Trading

The closing price of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) was $12.32 for the day, up 0.41% from the previous closing price of $12.27. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 302559 shares were traded. PRDO stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRDO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Czeszewski David C. sold 11,570 shares for $11.89 per share. The transaction valued at 137,567 led to the insider holds 88,963 shares of the business.

Czeszewski David C. sold 11,671 shares of PRDO for $140,169 on May 11. The SVP, CIO now owns 100,533 shares after completing the transaction at $12.01 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Kline John Robert, who serves as the SVP, AIU of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $13.43 each. As a result, the insider received 134,300 and left with 168,315 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRDO now has a Market Capitalization of 827.96M and an Enterprise Value of 349.05M. As of this moment, Perdoceo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRDO has reached a high of $15.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.94.

Shares Statistics:

PRDO traded an average of 336.07K shares per day over the past three months and 422.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.10M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRDO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.36M, compared to 2.74M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.50% and a Short% of Float of 4.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by PDO analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $33.59, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $16.91.

